Jan 26 (Reuters) - North Energy Asa:

* NORTH ENERGY ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL SECURITIES OF TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.

* ON JANUARY 18 PURCHASED 150,000 COMMON SHARES OF TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC​

* ‍PURCHASED TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION SHARES AT A PRICE OF GBP £0.125 PER COMMON SHARE (OR CAD $0.216)