April 2 (Reuters) - North Energy ASA:

* NORTH ENERGY - CO RECEIVED LETTER FROM PETROLEUM TAXATION OFFICE INFORMING THAT ALL OUTSTANDING TAX ISSUES ARE CLOSED

* NORTH ENERGY- OTO INFORMED CO THAT TAX RETURNS AS ORIGINALLY SUBMITTED BY CO, ABOUT POSSIBLE CHANGES TO CO'S TAX RETURNS FROM YEARS 2014&2015, ARE ACCEPTED WITHOUT ANY CHANGE