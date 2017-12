Dec 21(Reuters) - North Pacific Bank Ltd

* Says chairman of the board Ryuzo Yokouchi will resign, effective March 31, 2018

* Says it appoints current president Junji Ishii as chairman and Mitsuharu Yasuda as new president of the company, effective April 1, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Y77xXf

