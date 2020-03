BRIEF-Northbridge Industrial Services Says Manufacturing Supply Chains Holding Up Well

March 26 (Reuters) - Northbridge Industrial Services PLC :

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* COMBINATION OF COVID-19 AND DOWNTURN IN OIL PRICE IS BEGINNING TO IMPACT INDUSTRY BASE,

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO TELL WHAT LONG-TERM IMPACT ON INDUSTRY WILL BE

* ENERGY DEMAND IS LIKELY TO BE LOWER FOR REST OF 2020 AND THIS MAY IMPACT ON GROUP REVENUES

* MANUFACTURING SUPPLY CHAINS ARE CURRENTLY HOLDING UP WELL.

* MANUFACTURING SUPPLY CHAINS ARE CURRENTLY HOLDING UP WELL.

* UNABLE TO PROVIDE MORE EXPLICIT GUIDANCE ON TRADING, AT THIS POINT IN TIME, FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR