June 23, 2017 / 3:41 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources appoints new chairman and COO

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Northern Blizzard Resources Inc

* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer

* Northern blizzard resources inc - adam waterous appointed as company's chairman of board

* Northern blizzard resources inc says robert will was promoted to chief operating officer

* Northern blizzard resources inc - waterous is managing partner and chief executive officer of waterous energy fund

* Northern blizzard resources inc - through its affiliates, waterous energy fund owns approximately 67% of northern blizzard's outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

