April 28 (Reuters) - Northern Data AG:

* NORTHERN DATA AG ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CANADIAN DATA CENTER SPECIALIST KELVIN EMTECH GROUP

* ACTIVITIES INCLUDE TESTING, REQUIREMENT ANALYSES, PLANNING AS WELL AS CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF INSTALLATIONS

* ACQUISITION OF ENTIRE KE GROUP WILL BE CARRIED OUT BY MEANS OF A CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST CONTRIBUTION IN KIND THROUGH ISSUE OF 83,333 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)