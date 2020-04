April 9 (Reuters) - NORTHERN DATA AG:

* NORTHERN DATA AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES AND UPSIZES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 30 MILLION

* A TOTAL OF 685,000 NEW SHARES WERE PLACED AT A PRICE OF EUR 44 PER SHARE WHICH CORRESPONDS TO 6.1% OF CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)