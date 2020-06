June 17 (Reuters) - NORTHERN DATA AG:

* CONCLUDES CAPITAL INCREASE WITH STRATEGIC INVESTOR BLOCK.ONE WITH PROCEEDS OF EUR 21.5M

* SHARES ARE ISSUED AT EUR 50 PER SHARE; THUS TOTAL GROSS ISSUE PROCEEDS ARE EUR 21,561,250

* ALL SHARES WILL BE SUBSCRIBED BY STRATEGIC INVESTOR BLOCK.ONE.

* NEW SHARES WILL BE INCLUDED WITHOUT A PROSPECTUS IN EXISTING LISTING ON OPEN MARKET OF MUNICH STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)