March 16 (Reuters) - NORTHERN DATA AG:

* NORTHERN DATA AG ANNOUNCES REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR 2020

* ANTICIPATES REVENUES OF EUR 120 MILLION TO EUR 140 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* EXPECTS 2020 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) OF BETWEEN EUR 45 MILLION AND EUR 60 MILLION