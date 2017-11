Nov 6 (Reuters) - Northern Empire Resources Corp:

* NORTHERN EMPIRE ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* NORTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES- CONNECTION WITH PREVIOUSLY BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING, CO&UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO INCREASE SIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FINANCING​

* NORTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES - ‍WILL NOW ISSUE 14.5 MILLION SHARES AT $0.90 PER SHARE FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $13 MILLION