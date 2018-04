BRIEF-Northern Oil And Gas Announces Accretive Acquisition In The Core Of The Williston Basin

April 26 (Reuters) - Northern Oil and Gas Inc:

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC. ANNOUNCES ACCRETIVE ACQUISITION IN THE CORE OF THE WILLISTON BASIN

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC - DEAL FOR $40 MILLION IN CASH

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC - DEAL ALSO INCLUDES 6 MILLION SHARES OF NORTHERN COMMON STOCK

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS - EXPECTS ACQUIRED PROPERTIES TO GENERATE ABOUT $19 MILLION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS - POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL CASH CONSIDERATION PAID AT END OF 6-MONTH LOCKUP PERIOD IF CO’S STOCK TRADING BELOW $2/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: