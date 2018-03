March 19 (Reuters) - Northern Oil And Gas Inc:

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC. ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC - ‍COMMENCEMENT OF AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF AN AGGREGATE VALUE OF $105 MILLION OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM​