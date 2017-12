BRIEF-Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Provides Fourth Quarter Update

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Northern Oil And Gas Inc:

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC. PROVIDES FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE, PROVIDES PRELIMINARY 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ESTIMATES, AND ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC - FOR Q4, NOW EXPECTING AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION TO INCREASE BY 4% TO 6% OVER Q3 2017

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC - 2018 ANNUAL PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 10% TO 14% WHEN COMPARED TO 2017

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC - BOARD HAS APPROVED A PRELIMINARY 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF UP TO $176 MILLION