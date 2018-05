May 24 (Reuters) - Northern Oil and Gas Inc:

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC. ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND NICHOLAS O’GRADY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC - MICHAEL REGER HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: