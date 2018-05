BRIEF-Northern Oil And Gas Reports Qtrly Adjusted Net Income Per Share Of $0.17

May 7 (Reuters) - Northern Oil and Gas Inc:

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC. ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND INCREASES 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.17

* EXPECT 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION TO INCREASE BY 26 - 30% OVER 2017 (ESTIMATES DO NOT INCLUDE SALT CREEK ACQUISITION)

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS - SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MILLION - $200 MILLION FOR 2018

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS - DAILY PRODUCTION UP 35% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 7.5% SEQUENTIALLY TO AVERAGE ABOUT 18,000 BOE PER DAY IN Q1, FOR TOTAL 1.6 MILLION BOE

* DAILY PRODUCTION UP 35% TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 18,000 BOE PER DAY IN Q1, FOR A TOTAL OF 1,619,521 BOE

* QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MILLION VERSUS $48.8 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MILLION VERSUS $65.8 MILLION