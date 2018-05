May 15 (Reuters) - Northern Power Systems Corp:

* NORTHERN POWER SYSTEMS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* NORTHERN POWER SYSTEMS CORP - REVENUE FOR Q1 WAS $1.6 MILLION, A 75 PERCENT DECREASE OVER REVENUE OF $6.2 MILLION REPORTED IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* NORTHERN POWER SYSTEMS - EXPECTING DECREASE IN WEG RELATED ROYALTIES IN 2018 AS COMPARED TO FULL YEAR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: