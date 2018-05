May 2 (Reuters) - Northern Shield Resources Inc:

* NORTHERN SHIELD EXPANDS SHOT ROCK GOLD PROPERTY, ACQUIRES CO-AU-CU IOCG PROSPECT

* NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC - THROUGH SEABOURNE RESOURCES ACQUIRED AN IRON-OXIDE-COPPER-GOLD -TYPE CO-CU-FE-AU PROPERTY IN WESTERN NOVA SCOTIA