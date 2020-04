BRIEF-Northern Star Resources Says Gold Sold In March Quarter Of 239,031Oz

April 28 (Reuters) - Northern Star Resources Ltd:

* GOLD SOLD IN MARCH QUARTER OF 239,031OZ AT AN AISC OF A$1,590/OZ

* UNDERLYING FREE CASH FLOW OF A$89M FOR QUARTER

* AT JUNDEE, A$22M MILL EXPANSION TO 2.7MTPA ON TRACK FOR COMMISSIONING IN JUNE QUARTER

* AT POGO, THERE HAVE BEEN 6 CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19, ALL OF WHOM HAVE RECOVERED

* PAYMENT OF A$55M INTERIM DIVIDEND DEFERRED TO 27 OCT

* AT 31 MARCH, CO HAD DRAWN CORPORATE DEBT TOTALLING A$700 MILLION

* KALGOORLIE OPERATIONS POISED FOR STRONGER JUNE QUARTER AS WORKFORCE STABILISES

* CASH, BULLION AND INVESTMENTS AT 31 MARCH TOTALLED A$551 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: