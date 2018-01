Jan 11 (Reuters) - Northern Technologies International Corp :

* ORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $46 MILLION TO $47 MILLION

* Q1 SALES ROSE 19 PERCENT TO $11.54 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10 TO $1.15