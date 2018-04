BRIEF-Northern Trust Corporation Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $1.58

April 17 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.58

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE ON FTE BASIS WAS $ 1,484.7 MILLION VERSUS $ 1,293.3 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QUARTER-END ‘ADVANCED APPROACH’ COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO ON A PRELIMINARY BASIS 13.1 PERCENT VERSUS 13.5 PERCENT REPORTED AT Q4 END

* QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PERCENT VERSUS 11.6 PERCENT REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QUARTER ENDED TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ON A PRELIMINARY BASIS $1,165.7 BILLION VERSUS $1,161.0 BILLION REPORTED AT Q4 END

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MILLION VERSUS $362.4 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.44 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)