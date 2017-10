Oct 18 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp

* Northern Trust names Michael G. O‘Grady chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2018

* Northern Trust Corp - Frederick Waddell, chairman and chief executive officer, will be stepping down from his role as CEO on January 1, 2018​

* Northern Trust Corp - ‍Waddell, who has served as chief executive officer since January 2008, will remain as chairman of board