FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Northern Trust says declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 12:49 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Northern Trust says declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp

* Northern trust announces increased quarterly dividend and stock repurchase authorization

* Its board of directors has approved a new common stock repurchase authorization of up to 9.5 million shares

* Northern trust corp - new repurchase authorization replaces authorization approved in april 2015

* Northern trust corp - has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share on its common stock, payable on october 1, 2017

* Northern trust corp qtrly dividend of $0.42 per share represents more than 10 percent increase from prior quarterly rate of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.