in 2 months
BRIEF-Northfield Bancorp says Steven Klein to succeed Alexander as CEO as of November 1
June 28, 2017 / 10:07 PM

BRIEF-Northfield Bancorp says Steven Klein to succeed Alexander as CEO as of November 1

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Northfield Bancorp Inc

* Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces ceo succession

* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017

* Northfield Bancorp Inc says alexander will continue his service as chairman of board of directors of company

* Boards have selected steven m. Klein to succeed alexander as ceo as of november 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

