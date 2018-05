May 15 (Reuters) - Northland Power Inc:

* NORTHLAND POWER RENEWS PRELIMINARY BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

* FILED A PRELIMINARY SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS WHICH WILL REPLACE NORTHLAND’S EXPIRING $500 MILLION BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

* THE FILING WILL ENABLE CO TO OFFER UPTO $1 BILLION OF DEBENTURES, PREFERRED SHARES, SHARES,SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS OVER A 25-MONTH PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: