May 9 (Reuters) - Northland Power Inc:

* NORTHLAND POWER REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER RESULTS WITH FREE CASH FLOW UP 256% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 47%

* Q1 SALES C$486.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$401.8 MILLION

* QTRLY BASIC FREE CASH FLOW PER SHARE $0.84

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $860 TO $930 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT FREE CASH FLOW PER SHARE IN 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.70 TO $2.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: