Feb 22 (Reuters) - Northland Power Inc:

* NORTHLAND POWER DELIVERS EXCELLENT 2017 RESULTS WITH GROSS PROFIT UP 37% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 22%

* ‍SALES INCREASED 25% FROM $1.1 BILLION IN 2016 TO $1.4 BILLION IN 2017​

* ‍IN 2018, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF $860 TO $930 MILLION​

* ‍IN 2018, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS FREE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.70 TO $2.00 PER SHARE​

* QTRLY SALES $394.6 MILLION VERSUS $478.5 MILLION