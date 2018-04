April 30 (Reuters) - Northrim BanCorp Inc:

* NORTHRIM BANCORP FIRST QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME INCREASES 6% TO $4.1 MILLION, OR $0.58 PER DILUTED SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME IN Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED 3% TO $14.3 MILLION