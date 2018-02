Feb 12 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp:

* NORTHROP GRUMMAN ACQUISITION OF ORBITAL ATK APPROVED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

* NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP - ‍NORTHROP GRUMMAN “CONTINUES TO SUPPORT” U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION‘S REVIEW OF ACQUISITION​

* NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP - ‍EUROPEAN COMMISSION NOTIFIED CO THAT IT HAS APPROVED NORTHROP GRUMMAN'S ACQUISITION OF ORBITAL ATK​