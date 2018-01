BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Corp Posts Q4 EPS Of $1.01

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp:

* Q4 EPS OF $1.01

* MADE $500 MILLION PRE-TAX DISCRETIONARY PENSION CONTRIBUTION IN Q4 2017

* Q4 SALES INCREASE 4 PERCENT TO $6.6 BILLION - SEC FILING

* COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $27 BILLION AND 2018 EPS OF $15.00 TO $15.25

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.74, REVENUE VIEW $6.35 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NORTHROP GRUMMAN - Q4 EPS OF $2.82, EXCLUDING TAX REFORM AND RELATED DISCRETIONARY PENSION CONTRIBUTION IMPACTS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $14.23, REVENUE VIEW $26.91 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES $3,005 MILLION VERSUS $2,872 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT $1 BILLION

* CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR

* HIGHER ESTIMATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 REFLECT THE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM

* NORTHROP GRUMMAN -HIGHER TAX EXPENSE FROM TAX CUTS & JOBS ACT, $500 MILLION DISCRETIONARY PRE-TAX PENSION CONTRIBUTION REDUCED Q4 NET EARNINGS BY $1.81/SHARE Source text (bit.ly/2DMhD26) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)