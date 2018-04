BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Corp - Q1 Sales Increase 5 Pct To $6.7 Bln

April 25 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp:

* 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.61, REVENUE VIEW $6.61 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MILLION, UP 10 PERCENT

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR

* 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL

* SEES 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $27,000 MILLION - SEC FILING

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $27.11 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2FhiDIe) Further company coverage: