FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $3.68 ‍​
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 10:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $3.68 ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp

* Northrop Grumman Corp - qtrly earnings per share $3.68 ‍​

* Northrop Grumman Corp - 2017 sales guidance increased to approximately $25.5 billion - SEC filing‍​

* Northrop Grumman Corp - qtrly aerospace systems sales of $3,082 ‍​ million versus $2,782 million

* Northrop Grumman Corp - qtrly sales $6,527 million versus $6,155 million

* Northrop Grumman Corp - 2017 EPS guidance increased to $12.90 - $13.10

* FY2017 earnings per share view $12.55, revenue view $25.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $6.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northrop Grumman Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $900 mln‍​ Source text : (bit.ly/2xnlJYg) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.