April 25 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp:

* NORTHROP GRUMMAN - PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVERNMENT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS

* NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2qWQCBs) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)