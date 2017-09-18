FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 18, 2017 / 10:23 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Northrop Grumman to acquire Orbital ATK for $9.2 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp

* Northrop Grumman to acquire Orbital ATK for $9.2 billion

* Northrop Grumman Corp - ‍deal expected to be accretive to EPS and FCF per share in first full year​

* Northrop Grumman Corp - ‍estimated annual cost savings of $150 million by 2020​ from deal

* Northrop Grumman Corp - ‍Orbital ATK shareholders will receive all-cash consideration of $134.50 per share​

* Northrop Grumman Corp - ‍estimated annual cost savings of $150 million by 2020 from deal​

* Northrop Grumman Corp - ‍expects transaction to be accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow per share in first full year after transaction closes​

* Northrop Grumman Corp - ‍Northrop Grumman plans to establish Orbital ATK as a new, fourth business sector​

* Northrop Grumman Corp - ‍has received fully committed debt financing and expects to put in place permanent financing prior to closing​

* Northrop Grumman Corp - ‍Northrop Grumman will acquire Orbital ATK for approximately $7.8 billion in cash, plus assumption of $1.4 billion in net debt​

* Northrop Grumman Corp - ‍on a pro forma 2017 basis, Northrop Grumman expects to have sales in range of $29.5 to $30 billion based on current guidance​

* Northrop Grumman Corp - ‍agreement has been approved unanimously by boards of directors of co and Orbital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

