BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe announces Q3 loss per share $0.12

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Northstar Realty Europe Corp
* Northstar Realty Europe announces third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 same store sales fell 5.2 percent
* Q3 loss per share $0.12
* Northstar Realty Europe - On Nov 6, David Hamamoto, chairman of board of NRE, informed board of his decision to retire, effective as of Jan 11, 2018
* Northstar Realty Europe - On Nov 8, board approved, effective as of Jan 11, 2018, appointment of Richard B. Saltzman as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: