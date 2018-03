BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe Corp Qtrly ‍U.S. GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.02​

March 13 (Reuters) - Northstar Realty Europe Corp:

* NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP QTRLY ‍U.S. GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02​

* NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP QTRLY ‍SAME STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NOI INCREASED BY $0.2 MILLION, OR 0.7%.​

* NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE - ON MARCH 12, BOARD OF NRE AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO $100 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE - ‍ COMMENCED IMPLEMENTATION OF COST SAVING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $4-$5 MILLION PER ANNUM OF NET RUN RATE SAVINGS​

* NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE - BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE IN 12 MONTHS, UNLESS OTHERWISE EXTENDED BY BOARD

* NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $32.5 MILLION VERSUS $31.9 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: