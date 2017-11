Nov 7 (Reuters) - Northview Apartment Reit:

* Northview Apartment REIT reports Q3 2017 financial results, strong same door noi growth of 6.8pct through improvements in occupancy and monthly rents

* Northview Apartment REIT - ‍qtrly diluted FFO was $33.6 million compared to $32.2 million in Q3 2016, excluding non-recurring items​