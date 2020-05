May 14 (Reuters) - Northview Apartment REIT:

* PROVIDES TRANSACTION AND COVID-19 UPDATES, ANNOUNCES Q1 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY DILUTED FFO PER UNIT WAS $0.47

* QTRLY SAME DOOR NOI INCREASED BY 6.5%, INCLUDING AN 8.3% INCREASE FOR MULTI-FAMILY BUSINESS SEGMENT

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $99.9 MILLION VERSUS $96.2 MILLION

* OIL PRICE DECLINE MAY HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON NET OPERATING INCOME IN RESOURCE-BASED MARKETS IN FUTURE PERIODS

* QTRLY TOTAL NOI $56 MILLION VERSUS $51.2 MILLION

* OCCUPANCY WAS 93.9% IN Q1 2020, AN IMPROVEMENT OF 30 BPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: