STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Northvolt and Volkswagen’s Scania:

* SCANIA AND NORTHVOLT SAY HAVE JOINTLY AGREED TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE BATTERY CELL TECHNOLOGY FOR HEAVY COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

* SCANIA IS INVESTING EUR 10 MLN IN THE PARTNERSHIP TO ENHANCE FURTHER DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPORT THE ESTABLISHMENT OF NORTHVOLT‘S DEMONSTRATION LINE AND RESEARCH FACILITY