BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties Says Taking Steps To Increase Liquidity, Conserve Cash

March 19 (Reuters) - NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT :

* NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST COMMENTS ON COVID-19 IMPACT, IMPLEMENTATION OF NCIB AND $380 MILLION OF LIQUIDITY

* NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REIT - TAKING STEPS TO INCREASE LIQUIDITY, CONSERVE CASH

* NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REIT - TO MAKE A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID FOR A PORTION OF ITS UNITS

* NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REIT - REIT'S NCIB IS EXPECTED TO BE FOR UP TO 10% OF ITS PUBLIC FLOAT