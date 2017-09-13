FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas Co says co issued and sold $100 mln aggregate principal amount of secured medium term notes‍​
September 13, 2017 / 9:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas Co says co issued and sold $100 mln aggregate principal amount of secured medium term notes‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Northwest Natural Gas Co

* Northwest Natural Gas Co - on September 13, 2017 co issued and sold $100 million aggregate principal amount of secured medium term notes‍​ - SEC filing

* Northwest Natural Gas Co - secured medium term notes‍​ consists of $25 million aggregate principal amount of 2.822 pct secured medium-term notes due 2027

* Northwest Natural Gas Co - secured medium term notes‍​ also consists of $75 million aggregate principal amount of 3.685 pct secured medium-term notes due 2047 Source text: [bit.ly/2fjg26A] Further company coverage:

