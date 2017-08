Aug 2 (Reuters) - Northwest Pipe Co

* Northwest Pipe - qtrly loss per share $0.22; backlog was $101 million as of June 30, up 31% from March 31, 2017; qtrly total net sales $28.7 million versus $42.1 million

* "we expect improvement in both revenue and profitability in Q3"