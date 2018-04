April 24 (Reuters) - NorthWestern Corp:

* NORTHWESTERN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.16 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.35 TO $3.50

* QTRLY REVENUES $341.5 MILLION VERSUS $367.3 MILLION

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.55PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: