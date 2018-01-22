FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 22, 2018 / 6:55 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Norway regulator rejects most Leroey "pipefarm" applications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Leroey Seafood Group Asa

* Norway’s Fisheries Directorate says in letter to Leroey Seafood Group it plans to award only a single license for the so-called “pipefarm” experimental fish farm design

* The license would hold 450 tonnes of fish if awarded

* Leroey has applied for 9 development licences for the “pipefarm” concept with a capacity of up to 6,570 tonnes in total

* Development licences are part of an initiative by the Norwegian Industry and Fisheries Ministry to spur growth in Norway's salmon production Source text (Norwegian only): bit.ly/2mYyPac Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.