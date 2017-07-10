FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Norway regulator says Telenor not in breach of wholesale margin rules
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 10, 2017 / 11:59 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Norway regulator says Telenor not in breach of wholesale margin rules

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Norway's telecoms regulator (NKOM) said in a statement:

* New calculations show that Telenor abides by wholesale margin rules, does not have to cut price further

* The regulator had warned on May 29 that Telenor could be forced to cut wholesale prices for companies seeking access to its network

* Telenor has since provided more detailed information, and on June 15 it cut some access prices as part of the EU directive on European roaming costs

* NKOM's latest analysis shows Telenor not in breach of regulation, and that there is no cause for demanding further price reductions at this time Source text (in Norwegian): bit.ly/2u9aeWi Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.