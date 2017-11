BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon Q3 EBIT lags slightly, cuts 2017 harvest guidance

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Norway royal salmon q3 operational ebit nok ‍192​ million (Reuters poll nok 196 million)

* Norway royal salmon q3 harvest volume of ‍10,454​ tonnes (reuters poll 9,200 tonnes)

* Norway royal salmon expects 2017 harvest volume of ‍32,500​ tonnes versus previous guidance 34,000 (reuters poll 33,900)

* ‍estimated harvest volume is 43,000 tonnes for 2018​

* ‍has a strong focus on growth and utilization of our production capacity and expects as good as full utilisation of group’s mab in q4​

* Norway royal salmon q3 revenues nok 1.36 billion (Reuters poll 1.13 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)