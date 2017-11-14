FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon site hit by suspected ISA disease
November 14, 2017 / 7:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon site hit by suspected ISA disease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Suspicion of infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) at the Store Kvalfjord site in region north

* Farming operations in region north has suspicion of fish disease ISA at Store Kvalfjord site in Finnmark​

* ‍site contains 0.43 million fish with an average weight of 2.2 kilograms​

* Awaiting confirmation of analyses from analysis company for a final ascertainment of ISA​

* ‍consequences of a possible disease detection are therefore difficult to estimate at this point in time​

* ‍Continues to work to identify extent of infection and will come back to consequences in an updated stock exchange notice​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

