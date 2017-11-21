FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon suspects further ISA outbreak
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
November 21, 2017 / 7:54 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon suspects further ISA outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* ‍farming operations in region north has suspicion of fish disease ISA at pollen site and at lille kvalfjord site in finnmark, which are neighboring sites to and have joint operations with store kvalfjord site​

* ‍in total in operating area, including store kvalfjord, there are 1.4 million fish with an average weight of about 3 kilograms​

* ‍has received confirmation of ISA at store kvalfjord site. Is awaiting confirmation of analyzes from analysis company for a final ascertainment of isa at pollen and lille kvalfjord sites​

* has begun extraction of fish from operating area. Consequences of a possible disease detection are still difficult to estimate, and we will come back to consequences​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

