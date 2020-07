BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon: Suspicion Of Infectious Salmon Anemia In Operating Area Dønnesfjord

July 6 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon ASA:

* NORWAY ROYAL SALMON (NRS): SUSPICION OF INFECTIOUS SALMON ANEMIA (ISA) IN THE OPERATING AREA DØNNESFJORD

* FARMING OPERATIONS HAS SUSPICION OF FISH DISEASE ISA IN OPERATING AREA DØNNESFJORD, CONSISTING OF SITES NÆRINGSBUKTA, KLUBBEN OG BØRFJORD

* NRS IS AWAITING CONFIRMATION OF ANALYZES FROM ANALYSIS COMPANY FOR A FINAL ASCERTAINMENT OF ISA

* CONSEQUENCES OF A POSSIBLE DISEASE DETECTION ARE THEREFORE DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE NOW

* CONTINUES TO WORK TO IDENTIFY EXTENT OF INFECTION AND WILL COME BACK TO CONSEQUENCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)