April 2 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon ASA:

* NORWAY ROYAL SALMON ASA - DECIDED TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF NOK 5.00 PER SHARE FOR 2019 FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 4, 2020

* NORWAY ROYAL SALMON ASA - DIVIDEND OF NOK 5 PER SHARE IS REDUCTION FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF NOK 10.00 PER SHARE

* NORWAY ROYAL SALMON - BOARD'S PROPOSED DIVIDEND DOES NOT ENTAIL A CHANGE IN COMPANY'S DIVIDEND POLICY