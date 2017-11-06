FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norway's Fram field partners approve 1 bln crown project
Sections
Featured
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Saudi Arabia
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 11:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Norway's Fram field partners approve 1 bln crown project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Statoil ASA

* Partners in Fram licence have decided to invest in a new project to increase production from Fram field​

* Fram licence partners are investing NOK one billion in a new gas module on Troll C platform

* The module will help to increase oil production and gas exports from Fram field and provide conditions for further development in area

* The module will also help to improve the profitability of the Troll C installation by increasing and accelerating production by means of the enhanced gas capacity

* On behalf of partnership Statoil has awarded EPCI contract for Troll C gas module to Aibel​

* The contract has an estimated value of NOK 600 million

* The project aims at start-up at the end of 2019

* Partners in the Fram licence are Statoil (45 pct), ExxonMobil (25 pct), ENGIE (15 pct) and Idemitsu (15 pct). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.